"When I’m getting my pitch, I’m just missing it”- Yankees captain Aaron Judge emphasizes staying aggressive amidst hitting struggles

New York Yankees captain, Aaron Judge, has been having unusual problems at the plate this season. Despite his recent slump, Judge remains unwavering in his aggressive approach to hitting.

"When I’m getting my pitch, I’m just missing it." - Judge admitted.

The Yankees have lost a string of games, including a 5-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, and Judge’s slump seems to be having an effect on the team. The star outfielder, known for his power-hitting and leadership, went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the last game. His batting average has dropped to .182, signaling a tough phase.

However, Aaron Judge’s plan is still clear: keep swinging and stay aggressive, even with these losses.

"We’ve got to keep throwing out good at-bats and take my walks when I can if I don’t get anything." - He stated.

This approach is critical for a New York Yankees lineup that thrives on robust hitting and dynamic offensive play.

Despite Judge’s slump, the New York Yankees have had a strong start to the 2024 MLB season.

Overall, the Yankees have had a strong start to the season, but their recent losses and hitting challenges highlight the fluctuation and unpredictability of a baseball season. Even amidst these struggles, the team’s fighting spirit seems to be intact, as they nearly overcame a four-run deficit in the late innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, showing that this is not a team any rival should be comfortable facing.

Manager Aaron Boone and the team remain optimistic. Boone recently praised the team’s hard work and competitive energy, stressing that the Yankees are close to turning things around despite the recent losses. Aaron Judge and the Yankees have a clear goal: stay aggressive at the plate, improve their approach, and get ready for the long baseball season, where resilience and adaptability will be key to reaching postseason success.

