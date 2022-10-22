In The Players' Tribune on January 27, 2020, Hall of Famer and former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter wrote a stirring tribute to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

On January 26, 2020, when a helicopter carrying the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others crashed near Calabasas, the deadly catastrophe shocked the entire world.

Paying homage to the late NBA legend in the aftermath of the unforeseen tragedy, Derek Jeter wrote:

"All I ever needed to know about Kobe Bryant was this: that throughout our friendship, the most meaningful conversations we had — they were always about family. Put aside one of the all-time great basketball careers for a second. Put aside his famous work ethic, the Mamba mentality, that incredible will to win. I’ll let everyone else tackle that."

"But when I think of Kobe, I really just end up thinking about those special few personal conversations that we were lucky enough to share together, each time one of us had a new baby daughter. I end up thinking about how, here was this guy who was beyond gifted as an athlete, who was obsessed with being a champion, who was known as an absolute assassin with a ball in his hands."

Derek Jeter continued:

"And in the moments I got to spend with him? He didn’t really talk about any of that. He cared much more about being a husband to Vanessa and a dad to his girls. He loved his family — he was his family. That’s what was important. And that’s the Kobe I’ll remember."

"I want to give my deepest condolences to Vanessa and the rest of the Bryant family, and to the families of the other passengers. Tragedies like this have a cruel way of reminding us of what’s important in life: spending time with our loved ones, and being there for them no matter what."

Kobe retired from the NBA in 2016 after playing for the Los Angeles Lakers for his entire 20-year career. His untimely passing has left the world in mourning. Life is, in fact, rife with unpredictability.

Being a girl dad, Derek Jeter resonated with Kobe's love for his daughters

Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter also spoke about Kobe's equation with his daughters, especially Gianna, who was also a victim of the fatal helicopter crash.

In the Players' Tribune, Derek wrote:

"I’ve seen the guy go for 81. I’ve seen him hit all kinds of buzzer beaters. I’ve seen him win gold medals and championship rings. But I’ve still never seen him look as happy, in those big moments on the court, as he looked the other day off of it: with an arm around Gigi, sitting courtside, and just….. talking. Yeah, sure, talking hoops — but you got the feeling in those moments that he would have been content talking about anything. Kobe just loved being a dad."

It is October 2022, but not a day goes by, fans don't remember him. Numerous people are still grieving the passing of the pro-basketball player. Undeniably, Bryant has left behind a massive legacy during his famed NBA career.

