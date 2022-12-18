New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and superstar Jennifer Lopez dated for a couple of years. The duo was regarded as one of the most iconic couples in Hollywood. J.Lo, who is now married to actor Ben Affleck, recalled her first meeting with A-Rod in a profile interview with Sports Illustrated magazine in 2019.

Lopez and Rodriguez first met at a baseball game in New York at Shea Stadium in 2005. Of this, Lopez recalled and said:

“We shook hands, and it was this weird electricity for, like, three seconds. Three to five seconds of looking at somebody right in their eyes, and getting stuck.”

At the time, J. Lo was married to singer Marc Anthony and Rodriguez to Cynthia Scurtis.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s love story

The duo started dating in 2017 and were often spotted in public together. J.Lo was close to Rodriguez’s daughters, and the All-Star often posted pictures featuring them.

But for @jlo, the road from being a kid running around with holes in her shoes in the Bronx to headlining at the world’s most famous arena, was long and arduous and took years of hard work and relentless dedication. Keep on killing it girl ❤️ #ItsMyParty #boss – Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez showered his love for J.Lo and wished her a happy birthday with a heartfelt message on social media.

For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13. ❤️ - Alex Rodriguez

In 2019, Lopez and Rodriguez announced their engagement, but their marriage was postponed due to COVID-19.

she said yes ♥️ - Alex Rodriguez

In 2021, the couple confirmed that they had broken up. Lopez reportedly deleted all her pictures with the Yankees legend and also unfollowed him on social media.

J.Lo and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot this year.

🍁🦃♥️ - Jennifer Lopez

Rodriguez, who spent 22 years in the MLB, played a major part in the Yankees' success. Rodriguez is the CEO of A-Rod Corp. as well as the chairman of Presidente beer. He is a minority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

A-Rod was dating fitness model Kathryn Padgett earlier but is reportedly into a romantic relationship with Jaclyn Cordeiro.

