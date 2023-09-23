Although Derek Jeter retired from the New York Yankees in 2014, he remains one of the most recognizable faces in baseball. The Hall of Fame shortstop remains one of the most beloved figures in the sport, with fans still gleefully talking about his iconic career.

That being said, it's clear that Derek Jeter's incredible level of fame has not always fully translated across the globe. During a 2015 trip to Japan, Jeter and his then-girlfriend Hannah Davis attended a sumo wrestling match in Osaka. As Davis and Jeter enjoyed the event, the former New York Yankees great posed for many photos with some of the wrestlers, including the Mongolian superstar Hakuho Sho.

"Dear Yankees fans, Yokozuna(grand champion) Hakuho who is friendly with Jeter records in history most 1048 wins of Sumo of over 1500 years." - @94yankees

While Jeter and Hakuho posed for the photo-op between two icons, not everyone was aware of the star power that the shortstop had. In an interview with the Japan Times, top-tier wrestler Tochiozan seemed unsure about Jeter's Hall of Fame resume, asking “He was a catcher or something like that, wasn’t he?”

Although Derek Jeter may not have been a household name in the world of sumo wrestlers, he was certainly recognized during the main event of his trip. The New York Yankees icon was in Japan to help out his former teammate Hideki Matsui, who was hosting a charity baseball game in Tokyo to support the survivors of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

"Derek Jeter will join Hideki Matsui for a charity baseball event in Japan" - @SInow

During the event, Jeter explained how the charity baseball game would not only raise funds for those affected by the earthquake and tsunami but also allow them to enjoy themselves. “The kids will never forget what happened. But if they can come out and have fun and enjoy themselves through the sport of baseball, that’s what we’re trying to do here," Jeter said to reporters.

Even though he may not have been known by everyone in Japan back in 2015, Derek Jeter remains one of the most famous baseball players in history

It could be from his Hall of Fame career on the field. It could be because he was the captain of the New York Yankees, helping lead the team to five World Series titles. Or it could be because of his long list of A-list celebrity girlfriends, however, Derek Jeter is one of the most recognizable players to this day.

The talented shortstop finished his MLB career in 2015, earning five World Series titles, 14 All-Star selections, five Gold Glove Awards, and five Silver Sluggers. His career was not only successful but also lucrative with the star earning an estimated $260 million during his 20-year career.