In April 2019, pop icon Jennifer Lopez hit back at former Oakland athletics star Jose Canseco for smearing her relationship with ex-flame Alex Rodriguez. It happened during an interview on The Breakfast Club radio show.

Apparently, Canseco accused A-Rod of cheating on Jennifer with the Athletics star's second wife, Jessica. The accusations came after Rodriguez and Lopez had announced their engagement on Mar. 9, 2019.

"Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica. Poor girl she has no idea who he really is," Jose wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, Canseco wrote:

"Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of shit; stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez."

When asked about Canseco's rant on Twitter on The Breakfast Club radio show, J.Lo. cleared the air:

“It doesn’t matter. I know what the truth is. I know who he is. He knows who I am. We’re just happy. We’re not going to let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is. I know what our relationship is.”

Meanwhile, Lopez, who was married to Canseca from 1996-1999, denied the cheating allegations with Rodriguez:

"Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!. I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him.

Lopez and Rodriguez were a happy couple who seemingly enjoyed each other's company. However, the pair shocked the world when they announced their split on April 15, 2021.

Alex Rodriguez didn't delete his IG memories with Jennifer Lopez

Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez and recording artist Jennifer Lopez

It has been two years since their headline-buzzing split, but former New York Yankees star Rodriguez continues to keep his past Instagram posts with Jennifer Lopez.

Currently, the former MLB shortstop is dating Canada-based influencer Jaclyn Cordeiro. They made their relationship official in December 2022 and are apparently going strong.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez is married to Academy Award-winning actor Ben Affleck.

