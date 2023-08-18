Alex Rodriguez discovered an unexpected mentor and role model in none other than Jose Canseco, the former Athletics star known for his opulent lifestyle, during his formative years.

As mentioned in the famous book ''Many Lives Of Alex Rodriguez, By Selena Roberts," Canseco had a significant impact on a star-struck teenage Alex, who aspired to achieve what Canseco had accomplished both on and off the field.

"He wanted to be me,":Said canseco

Alex paid heed to Canseco's advice, from steroids to impressive stats on the field or landing heavy contracts. Reports have also said that he had a very high-profile relationship with superstar Maddona.

''Alex quickly came to treasure Canseco as yet another fill-in for his father'': from the Book, Many Lives of Alex Rodriguez by Selena Roberts

''Jose has taught me a lot about life and baseball," Alex said.

Canseco treated Alex like family and shared memorable experiences, both on and off the field. Canseco even took Alex to his homeland, Cuba. and visited refugees at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Military Base.

According to a writer for the Seattle Times, the star players had a deep bond and demonstrated their understanding of one another. They were so close that they even knew what meals they liked.

Jose Canseco was like a mentor and father figure for Alex, who guided him with life lessons and baseball knowledge. Their friendship extended to workouts in Canseco's lavish mansion and gym in the off-season. Canseco's influence on Alex's formative years is impressionable.

The rift between Alex Rodriguez And Jose Canseco

Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez began dating Jennifer Lopez, and the couple later announced their engagement. Only one day after the news, Jose Canseco took to Twitter to accuse Alex of cheating on his ex-wife Jessica.

Jose Canseco and Jessica got married in 1996, and they divorced in 1999. To prove his accusations, Jose even said in a tweet that he could take a polygraph test and challenged Alex in an MMA boxing match.

Jessica, on the other hand, denied all the allegations, and Alex did not even bother to respond.

"Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!. I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him," said Jessica

Jennifer Lopez responded against Jose Canseco in April 2019 after she broke her marriage twice with Rodriguez due to COVID-19. Jennifer expressed herself in a radio interview on The Breakfast Club.

“It doesn’t matter. I know what the truth is. I know who he is. He knows who I am. We’re just happy. We’re not going to let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is. I know what our relationship is.”

However, Jose Canseco refused to accept any justification from A-Rod or Jessica and instead continued to disparage Rodriguez, while Alex appears to be unconcerned with his claims.