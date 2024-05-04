"When Judgey goes, we all go” - Anthony Rizzo on Aaron Judge’s pivotal hit that ignited the Yankees' late rally in walk-off win

The New York Yankees returned to winning ways after a close game on Friday and walk-off hero Anthony Rizzo credited team captain Aaron Judge for starting the team's offensive juggernaut in the ninth.

The Yankees were trailing 1-0 entering the ninth and the Twins called out their closer, Jason Foley, to wrap up the inning. However, instead, he was barreled for four straight hits, starting with a single from Judge to kick off the inning.

"When Judgey goes, we all go. He’s such a big part of our offense,” Anthony Rizzo told YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits. “He's our Captain. He's our leader. Him getting on was a big exhale.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also had a smile and words of appreciation for the team captain.

“I was trying to exhale all night. Definitely a good way to start it,” Boone said. “Good job by Aaron for setting the table for us and then just some really good at-bats to take it from there.”

After Judge barreled one to the center for the single, it was followed by a perfect bunt from Alex Verdugo, loading up first and second. Then came Giancarlo Stanton, who ripped an RBI double and tied the game 1-1. The moment was set for Anthony Rizzo, who struck an RBI single to right field to seal a walk-off win for the Yankees.

“It’s important for Judge to get on right there,” Stanton said. “Dugie had a great at-bat and for him to get on and give me an opportunity to drive him in was big time.”

"You gotta keep grinding": Anthony Rizzo sees this win as big after a tough series against the Orioles

Coming into this game, the Yankees were thrown off by the Baltimore Orioles, who won three of the four-game series played at Camden Yards. All the games were more or less closely contested but the Yankees offense not clicking at the right time was part of the big reason for their defeat.

However, after Friday's late surge, first baseman Anthony Rizzo sees this as a big win, especially after the team's offensive failures against their AL East rivals in the previous series.

“With this offense, it takes one guy to get on. And you gotta keep grinding,” Rizzo said. “Winning like this when we’re not clicking is big down the road. I know it’s just one game, but every game matters.”

Two more games are left to be played in this series as the Yankees aim to follow up this win with another victory on Saturday.

