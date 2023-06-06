In Jan. 2022, All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander's brother and MLB Analyst Ben Verlander made a case for former power-hitter Barry Bonds Barry receiving a spot in the prestigious Hall of Fame.

In an interesting comparison, junior Verlander cited MLB veteran and HOFer Babe Ruth's tumultuous history. Shocking the MLB world, he accused Babe Ruth of setting his first wife, Helen Woodford, on fire and burning her to death:

"Woke up thinking about how Babe Ruth set his poor wife Helen on fire yet the moral gate keepers are keeping Barry Bonds, the greatest hitter of all time, out of the Hall of Fame," tweeted Ben.

However, the truth is that Ruth's estranged wife, Helen Woodford died in a housefire in Watertown, Massachusetts, in January 1929 at age 31. The house was owned by Edward Kinder, a dentist with whom she had been living as "Mrs. Kinder". That was four years after her separation from Ruth.

Three months after the death of his first wife, Ruth married actress and model Claire Merritt Hodgson.

Verlander's supposed argument was that if Ruth was able to escape consequences for a supposed serious crime, Barry Bonds should also be allowed into the Cooperstown Baseball Hall of Fame, despite the suspicions surrounding his involvement with performance-enhancing drugs.

Nevertheless, Verlander made a stunning accusation of Babe Ruth committing murder, relying on unreliable information and lacking substantial evidence to support his claim.

Former San Francisco Giants star Barry Bonds' tryst with Hall of Fame

Barry Bonds had a highly controversial MLB career due to his alleged usage of performance-enhancing drugs.

Bonds broke numerous records during his career, including the all-time home run record, surpassing Hank Aaron's longstanding mark. However, his achievements were overshadowed by the cloud of suspicion surrounding his alleged PED use. Therefore, the debate surrounding Bonds' MLB Hall of Fame eligibility has been a contentious issue for years.

Many argue that his immense talent and accomplishments before the alleged PED use make him a deserving candidate for induction. Bonds, even before the alleged involvement in PEDs, was an exceptionally skilled player, winning multiple MVP awards, and had a remarkable career spanning over two decades.

However, opponents of Bonds' MLB Hall of Fame candidacy emphasize the importance of maintaining the integrity of the game and argue that his alleged PED use tarnishes his accomplishments.

They believe that allowing a player associated with cheating to be enshrined in the MLB Hall of Fame would set a dangerous precedent and undermine the sanctity of the institution.

