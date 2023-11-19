When Justin Verlander spent $1,500,000 on dazzling 8-carat diamond ring for Kate Upton at their engagement

Back in 2016 when Justin Verlander had proposed to Kate Upton he had thought of doing so in a grand manner, getting her a diamond ring that costed more than $1.5 million then. The veteran pitcher had it custom made designed by Anita Ko.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton had met in 2012 during a shoot for an MLB 2k12 commercial. The pair made things public the following year and made their relationship official. News shocked their fans when they had announced their separation in 2014 but after a brief period of being away from each other they got back.

In 2016 just before the baseball season had begun, Justin decided to propose to his longtime girlfriend in a private affair. Kate debuted her eight carat worth diamond ring at the Met Gala that year.

"I'm really excited, he asked me right before the season started so we've been keeping it on the down low for quite a while," she had told reporters. "So I'm excited to finally be able to share it with the world!"

Kate Upton's ring had a center stone on the top and on the sides. The centerpiece also rests on smaller diamonds that gives the ring a different glazy feeling.

Looking at Justin Verlander's Net Worth

Back in 2016, Justin Verlander had already established himself as one of the best pitchers in the league thus it was quite natural for him to be able to afford such a costly present for his would-be wife.

His impressive performances through the 2009 to the 2012 season had earned him a new contract extension with his then team the Detroit Tigers. He had signed a $180 million seven-year contract with the franchise.

After his trade to the Houston Astros in 2017 further success has come his way and his valuation has only soared. Currently, Justin Verlander is estimated to have a net worth of more than $150 million.

