In a series of tweets on October 30, 2019, Tuesday night, model and wife of Houston Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander, Kate Upton, engaged in a discussion surrounding a controversial call made during Game 6 of the World Series. Upton's remarks not only addressed the call but also highlighted the persistence of misogynistic comments in the world of sports.

The contentious play occurred in the top of the seventh inning when Washington Nationals' lead-off hitter, Trea Turner, was called out for interfering with Astros pitcher Brad Peacock's throw to first baseman Yuli Gurriel.

The decision sparked a protest from the Nationals, resulting in an animated argument between their manager, Dave Martinez, and the umpires, ultimately leading to Martinez's ejection from the game. Upton took to Twitter to express her views on the ruling and voice her criticism of the protest, which led to a delay in the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He wasn't within the base path. Those who don't know the rule, you HAVE to run inside the 2 lines. Not sure why the review is taking so long..." Upton tweeted

Kate Upton @KateUpton He wasn’t within the base path. Those who don’t know the rule you HAVE to run inside the 2 lines. Not sure why the review is taking so long... He wasn’t within the base path. Those who don’t know the rule you HAVE to run inside the 2 lines. Not sure why the review is taking so long... https://t.co/SzUJTA4L70

Sharing her perspective on the matter. Her tweet gained significant attention, amassing over 8,200 likes and 900 retweets. However, it also attracted more than 3,000 replies, with a considerable number of those being critical of her stance.

Shortly after, Upton retweeted Jon Morosi from the MLB Network, who shared the rule applied to the umpires' judgment call. It was following this retweet that Upton made another statement on Twitter, expressing her sentiment towards engaging in discussions about sports while facing derogatory comments.

Kate Upton @KateUpton I LOVE talking about sports and reading all of the dumb misogynist comments. It reminds me that women need to keep fighting for equality. It’s 2019 but feels like the 1950s. #feminist I LOVE talking about sports and reading all of the dumb misogynist comments. It reminds me that women need to keep fighting for equality. It’s 2019 but feels like the 1950s. #feminist

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton: Life and Relationship Together

Justin Verlander Kate Upton and their daughter

The relationship between Kate Upton and Justin Verlander, a star pitcher for the Houston Astros, has had its share of ups and downs. However, through it all, the couple has proven that their love for each other can withstand the pressures of fame and the challenges that come with being in the public eye.

Their romantic journey began in February 2012 on the set of a commercial for the Major League Baseball 2K12 video game. Little did Verlander know that his desire to obtain Kate's phone number would become public knowledge.

While discussing the matter with his friends, Verlander unintentionally left his microphone on, leading to an amusing discovery by Upton. Fate seemed to play a hand in their meeting, and nearly a year later, in January 2013, they officially revealed their relationship to the public.

Although they briefly parted ways in mid-2013, their love ultimately triumphed. By January 2014, Upton and Verlander were back together, reuniting during a romantic getaway in the Bahamas. Their relationship grew stronger, and two years later, Verlander proposed.

The couple's wedding took place in November 2017, shortly after Verlander's victorious World Series campaign with the Houston Astros. Surrounded by the beauty of Italy, they exchanged vows and celebrated their union.

Their honeymoon in Europe allowed them to explore various towns and cities, immersing themselves in the local culture and savoring the delicious cuisine. In November 2018, just days before their first wedding anniversary, Upton and Verlander welcomed their daughter, Genevieve, into the world.

Throughout their relationship, Upton and Verlander have demonstrated unwavering support for each other's careers. Their ability to balance their personal and professional lives has undoubtedly contributed to their happiness and success as a couple.

Poll : 0 votes