During a frank and intensely personal interview on the podcast "Good For You with Whitney Cummings," renowned model and actress Kate Upton bravely revealed her personal struggles with body image in the competitive modeling industry.

On Feb. 20, 2020, Upton spoke out about the pressure she felt to maintain an ultra-slim figure, bringing attention to the inflated expectations that the industry upholds.

Upton described her path to self-acceptance and admitted that she had once worked tirelessly to achieve an excessively thin physique because she thought it was a requirement for success.

She was, however, referred to as "fat" by the media as her career progressed and opportunities abounded. She began to doubt the value of her efforts to fulfill an arbitrary ideal after this epiphanic moment. She said:

''I tried really, really hard to look super thin, as I knew I was a successful working model until I got many opportunities, and I didn't know I was considered fat until the media told me I was fat.

"I asked myself, 'Wait what?? Why am I starving myself if I am already fat?' I went on a real journey of finding how to appreciate my body and differences and what it meant to me personally."

The narrative of the model veered toward body positivity and emphasized the value of accepting one's differences. Upton said that respecting and embracing unique bodies is what constitutes true beauty, regardless of societal norms.

She mentioned that diversity and self-love should take precedence over the widely held belief that only extremely thin people belong on magazine covers.

Upton faced difficulties as she progressed toward body confidence. While going through this transformational journey, she acknowledged the responsibility of being a public figure.

However, she was ultimately able to resist societal pressures because of her genuine awareness of her own value and the criticism she endured for her appearance. Unapologetically asserting her right to take care of her body on her terms, Upton found fulfillment and self-assurance in the process.

The importance of accepting oneself and the necessity of destroying unrealistic beauty standards were both highlighted by Kate Upton's open discussion on the podcast. Her stirring message illuminates a path to a more compassionate and inclusive industry for those attempting to embrace their bodies.

Kate Upton returns to Houston alongside husband, Justin Verlander

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander

Following a trade with the New York Mets, Justin Verlander's second stint with the Houston Astros was eagerly awaited.

From 2017 to 2022, Verlander's outstanding career with the Astros — which includes two Cy Young Awards and significant contributions to two World Series victories — solidified his place in the team's illustrious past.

On the other hand, Upton's infectious enthusiasm and unwavering support for Verlander helped her become a beloved figure in Houston.

While Verlander's star continues to shine on the field, Astros supporters are eagerly awaiting additional chances to see Upton grace the stadium. Considering the social media buzz, their joint return has expanded beyond just being baseball news.