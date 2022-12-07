In August 2014, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Kate Upton revealed that she was an avid New York Yankees fan but changed her allegiance to root for Justin Verlander.

Eight years ago, Kate appeared on the morning talk show, “Live! with Kelly and Michael," and said:

“I used to be a really big Yankees fan. But I’m sleeping with the enemy. My boyfriend plays for the Tigers. I had to pick a side."

She added how her departure from the Yankees was like a "bad breakup."

"And I felt it too when I walked in. The Yankees told me, ‘You’re not allowed to wear a Tigers hat. You’re not allowed to wear any Tigers gear.’ It’s like a bad breakup.”

Later, when Justin Verlander was traded to the Houston Astros in 2017 ahead of the trade deadline, Kate once again had to shift her team loyalty from the Tigers to H-town.

Kate Upton will have to once again switch her MLB team loyalty for the third time

Throughout the 2022 World Series, MLB fans witnessed supermodel Kate Upton rooting for her husband and the Houston Astros like a true cheerleader. After Houston won their second World Series title over the Philadelphia Phillies, Kate gleefully stated how much she loves watching Justin in action on the field.

“I love watching my husband do what he loves to do.”

Recently, Justin Verlander signed a two-year, $86.6 million contract with the New York Mets.

Being a wife, Kate will have to once again make shifts in her MLB team loyalty for the third time (from the New York Yankees to the Detroit Tigers to the Houston Astros to the New York Mets).

MLB fans cannot wait to see the 30-year-old supermodel in New York Mets gear and support Justin from the Citi Field stands.

