Kate Upton, married to MLB ace Justin Verlander, once said in an interview with 'E! Insider' that she wants young girls to be individualistic instead of molding themselves to be more like her.

The "Sports Illustrated" cover girl continued by saying that in order to retain one's uniqueness, it is important to focus on themselves, and she wants to set a strong example for them.

"You don’t have to aim to be like me but aim to be yourself, what makes us different is what makes us us."

Kate Upton on shift from feeling anorexic to feeling healthy

Kate Upton has faced body image issues in the past. She said she had to figure it out herself and advised all the young women who look up to her for inspiration to do the same.

In another interview with "Sway's Universe", she revealed that she used to believe she needed to fit into certain sizes to be a model. However, later, she changed her entire workout routine based on her metabolism rate and is now more focused on a healthy lifestyle.

"I used to think like that like oh I have to fit into these sample sizes but I completely changed my workout routine now I am weight training and so it's all about me feeling strong and not feeling, I guess, anorexic"

Upton has been a former SI cover model girl. She first appeared in the "Sports Illustrated" issue in the year 2011. Later, she became the cover girl for the 2012, 2013 and 2017.

Kate Upton is married to Astros ace Justin Verlander. Earlier he had also played for two more MLB teams, namely, New York Mets and Detroit Tigers. The couple tied the knot in 2017. She is often spotted in the stadium rocking Astros gear and supporting her husband play on the field.