Kate Upton has quite a large fan following on social media since she often posts engaging content on Instagram and TikTok.

Although Upton has made a career as an internet celebrity, she once had concerns over the platforms that put her on the map. In March 2015, the model spoke to The Edit and said:

“I feel like social media at this point is kind of b*******. At the beginning it was amazing and a lot of fun. It was like, ‘Cool, I can talk to my fans!' And now I think that we’re losing the art of it."

Upton went on to slam social media for overpowering personalities the promotional posts and explained:

"When I first joined Twitter it was just me, but [when] you’ve got contracts, it’s so planned. Now it’s about who has the best marketing, not who has a really good personality."

Despite her comments on social media from over eight years ago, Upton continues to remain active on several online platforms. She has around 6.7 million followers on Instagram and 14.6 followers on TikTok.

As per reports, Upton is worth around $30 million as of 2023. She has made a small fortune through her career as an actress and model. However, Upton also has deals with top brands and endorses them on her social media platforms from time to time.

A look at Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's relationship timeline

Kate Upton (L) and Justin Verlander

As per reports, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander first met in 2012, while shooting a commercial together. The two grew close and began dating shortly after.

Verlander and Upton had a brief split in June 2013 but got back together in Jan. 2014. They announced their engagement in May 2016.

On November 4, 2017, two days after Verlander won the World Series with the Houston Astros, he tied the knot with Upton in a medieval church in Tuscany, Italy.

The couple became parents for the first time on November 7, 2018, when Upton gave birth to a daughter, whom they later named Genevieve.

