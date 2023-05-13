In 2013, Keith Hernandez, a former New York Mets player and current television broadcaster for the Mets, caused a stir. He suggested that the makers of the hit TV show Seinfeld should recast the role of his former teammate, Darryl Strawberry, due to his off-field issues.

Hernandez made the comment during the behind-the-scenes featurette from Season 3 (YouTube). He was talking in reference to a scene from the show where the character played by Strawberry spits on Kramer and Newman.

"But Darryl had some series of bad publicity. And I said are you sure you want to have Darryl do this? Ya know, Darryl's a good friend. I don't think it's the Right time for Darryl to be someone spitting on fans." - Keith Hernandaz said.

While some fans and media outlets criticized Keith Hernandez for his comments, it's important to remember that Strawberry has a well-documented history of off-field issues. That includes alcohol and drug addiction, domestic violence arrests, indictments for tax evasion and solicitation.

Hernandez's comments reflect a concern for the image of the game and the impact Strawberry's behavior may have on fans, especially young fans who look up to professional athletes as role models.

It's not the first time a professional athlete has been the subject of controversy off the field, and it's not the first time that their behavior has been reflected in popular culture. However, Hernandez's comments raised an important question about the responsibility of athletes to represent their sport in a positive light, both on and off the field.

While it's certainly true that athletes are human beings with flaws and struggles, they also have a unique platform and responsibility that comes with being a professional. That's especially true for high-profile athletes like Strawberry, who have been in the public eye for years.

Keith Hernandez's comments serves as a reminder of the importance of sportsmanship, both on and off the field, and the impact athletes can have on their fans and the wider world.

How was the relationship between Keith Hernandez and Darryl Strawberry?

Keith Hernandez and Darryl Strawberry were teammates at the New York Mets in the 1980s, during a period of great success for the team.

Despite their on-field chemistry, their relationship off the field was often fraught with tension, due in part to Strawberry's well-documented struggles with drug addiction and other personal issues. During the Spring Training in 1989, the got involved in a huge fight that almost ended up in a physical brawl.

In recent years, Hernandez has spoken openly about his concerns for Strawberry's well-being, as well as his own regrets about not being able to help his former teammate more during their time together on the Mets.

Despite their past conflicts, the two men appear to have a mutual respect for each other as former teammates and colleagues.

