"When your kid has a dream, it becomes your dream" - Christian Scott's father gushes with pride during his son's Mets debut

New York Mets' top pitching prospect Christian Scott has been called up to make his major league debut in their game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. The New York side entered the game with a 16-16 record in the MLB season so far, having lost the first game of the three-game series.

The 24-year-old pitcher will be eager to impress on his debut and earn a win for the Mets. Watching from the stands was his father Doug, who spoke to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal on his son's big day:

"When your kid has a dream, it becomes your dream. This has been his dream since he was 5 or 6 years old... So it's super exciting to actually see it come to fruition."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Christian Scott was selected by the New York Mets in the 2021 MLB Draft and went on to make his professional debut with the Florida Complex League Mets. Since then, he has been impressive in his time in the minor leagues and has attracted plenty of attention with his performances.

He started 2024 with Triple-A Syracuse Mets but was called up to make his major league debut on Saturday.

Scott's debut lasted 6.2 innings, where he allowed five hits and conceded only a single run while recording six strikeouts on the evening.

Despite giving up three hits and one run in the first inning, the righty stood his ground and struck out Randy Arozarena to record his first strikeout in the majors. Overall, it was an impressive outing for the youngster, who has given the Mets plenty to be positive about.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza impressed by Christian Scott's MLB debut:

Christian Scott made a memorable major league debut with the New York Mets on Saturday, and his manager was left hugely impressed with the youngster. Speaking on the pitcher's performance against the Tampa Bay Rays, manager Carlos Mendoza said:

"Pretty impressive. This is something that we've been seeing even down in Triple-A."

Expand Tweet

Scott found himself in a bind after giving up a run in the first inning, but he showed great composure to get himself out of a tough spot. He eventually finished his outing with 18 swings and misses, which is the highest achieved by a Mets pitcher in the MLB this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback