When is Luis Garcia expected to return? Recovery timeline examined as Astros star set to undergo Tommy John surgery

Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia will be undergoing Tommy John surgery after being diagnosed with a right elbow sprain. He will miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

Garcia was an important part of the Astros' rotation last season and was expected to have a similar impact this year. Due to his injury, the Astros will have to rely on the rest of their pitching staff to step up and fill the void.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia will have Tommy John surgery, per team GM Dana Brown Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia will have Tommy John surgery, per team GM Dana Brown https://t.co/0BwT2DcoSq

The news comes at a challenging time for the Houston Astros, who have been dealing with a lot of injuries. Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley are also on the injured list.

What is Tommy John surgery?

Tommy John surgery is a common procedure for pitchers who sustain a torn ulnar collateral ligament inside their elbow. Full recovery usually takes 12 to 18 months. During the surgery, a tendon from another part of the body is transplanted to replace the damaged ligament in the elbow. Following the procedure, the patient goes through rehabilitation to regain elbow strength and range of motion.

Given that Garcia’s surgery is happening early in the season, he will likely be cleared to return to action in the early stages of the 2024 campaign.

It’s always challenging to lose an important pitcher like Garcia. But the Astros are fortunate to have a deep pool of talented starters who can step up in his absence. Framber Valdez will be relied on more heavily to fill the void left by Garcia’s injury.

For Luis Garcia, the road to recovery will be long and challenging. But with dedication and hard work, he can regain his strength and return to the mound in top form. It’s essential that he takes his rehabilitation seriously and doesn’t rush back before he is fully recovered to avoid re-injury.

Luis Garcia’s injury is a significant blow to the Houston Astros, who are looking to repeat as World Series champions. The 26-year-old has posted a 28-19 record, 3.61 ERA, and 1.16 WHIP in 69 career games.

