Pop sensation Mariah Carey released her memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" on September 29, 2020, where she confessed her secret romance with Derek Jeter.

Mariah Carey and Derek Jeter met for the first time in 1997 at a party and instantly hit it off over their mutual biracial background. The pair bonded well and spent more time with each other, which eventually led to their first "warm, slow, intoxicating kiss" on the HOFer's roof. However, Mariah and Derek avoided getting further intimate, choosing honor over infidelity.

Carey was in an abusive marriage with her ex-husband, Tommy Mottola, before meeting Jeter. As mentioned by her, going beyond a "kiss" would cheapen the Mariah-Jeter romance.

"Neither of us had wanted to cheapen our romance by cheating on my marriage.”

Timeless Sports @timelesssports_ (1998) Happy birthday to Mariah Carey! Here's a throwback of her and Derek Jeter 20 years ago. (1998) Happy birthday to Mariah Carey! Here's a throwback of her and Derek Jeter 20 years ago. https://t.co/upPFH5q65Q

In March 1998, Mariah divorced music executive Tommy Mottola. For her, coming across Derek was a chance to start over and move away from the struggles of her past and find a new beginning. It was a chance for her to take back her autonomy and make decisions for herself.

However, post-Carey's separation from Mottola, the relationship between the Yankees star and Carey took a new turn. Without fearing the allegations of an extramarital affair, Mariah and Derek had a full-blown romance.

The global music sensation in her memoir, described her intimate encounter with the former Yankees shortstop and wrote:

“Everything was so new and sweet, down to the smooth texture of his honey-dipped skin. It was how it was supposed to feel. So sensual"

Mariah also admitted that the Yankees legend was the second man she had slept with in her life. Ultimately, the celebrity pair parted ways in 1998 after their short-lived affair.

Derek Jeter shared the challenges of dating music icon, Mariah Carey

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - JUNE 25: Singer Mariah Carey poses for a photo in the safety car on the grid before the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit on June 25, 2017, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - JUNE 25: Singer Mariah Carey poses with Red Bull Racing drivers Daniel Ricciardo (L) of Australia and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands prior to the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit on June 25, 2017, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter once spoke about the difficulties of dating a celebrity like Mariah Carey in a 1999 Sports Illustrated interview.

Derek said:

"I have to be with someone very understanding, someone who's willing to deal with all the attention. But going out with Mariah that's taking it to a whole other level."

He continued:

"She's someone who's known worldwide. I don't see how two very famous people—and I'm nowhere close to her level—would be able to deal with that over the long haul. It's too much."

After breaking up with Mariah, Derek Jeter went on to date leading ladies from Hollywood. In 2016, Jeter tied the knot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue fame, Hannah Davis. Ever since, the pair have welcomed three daughters together.

