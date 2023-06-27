In January 2017, former San Diego Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger expressed his strong opinions regarding the Houston Astros' infamous cheating scandal.

The Astros' cheating scandal rocked the baseball world in 2019 when it was revealed that they employed an elaborate sign-stealing scheme during their championship-winning 2017 season.

The team used technology, including a camera in center field, to steal opposing teams' signs and relay them to their batters in real time, giving them a significant advantage.

Clevinger, known for his candid nature, did not mince words when lambasting the Astros. He reckoned the cheating scheme compromised the integrity of the game and stressed that the players involved should bear the burden of their actions and feel a sense of shame for tarnishing the sport.

"They shouldn’t feel comfortable looking at any of us in the eye let alone on the field, and any other MLB player feel different, they can get it too," wrote Clevinger on Twitter.

The cheating scandal led to severe consequences for the Astros. Manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, were suspended by the MLB and subsequently fired by the Astros. The team was also fined and stripped of multiple draft picks.

However, many players on the Astros' roster at the time of the cheating were not punished, which has drawn criticism from several players and fans across the league.

Mike Clevinger expressed discontent over Houston Astros' apology amidst sign-stealing scandal

In February 2020, Mike Clevinger appeared on Barstool Sports' Starting 9 and voiced his dissatisfaction with the team's apology made by players and coaches.

Clevinger argued that a simple apology without a true understanding of the gravity of transgressions was insufficient, given the magnitude of the scandal and its impact on the league.

"Why would you need a piece of paper to say sorry for being the biggest piece of s--- in baseball history? I don't understand that, but they did. They needed a piece of paper and read it like a robot. First I've ever heard those boys talk about it," he said.

"They just keep on referring to one year when everybody in the right mind knows it was every single year, and they just got caught."

Mike Clevinger's outspoken criticism aligns with the sentiments of many. The sign-stealing scandal left a lasting impact on the MLB, shaking the trust of players, fans and teams.

