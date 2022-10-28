When is MLB The Show 23 coming out? Release date, game modes and cover athletes 

MLB The Show remains the undisputed heavyweight king of baseball video games. The Shohei Ohtani cover edition of The Show 22 was met with above-average reviews. At the same time, there is a limit to the amount of development that can occur within a tight, one-year scheduled release.

This is the main issue with most sports video games, as new versions of each franchise are released annually. Generally, there are few upgrades offered for each new addition to a sports video franchise, and big changes tend to occur over time, with each new iteration improving upon features from years prior.

Honest Braves Fan @HonestBravesFan me when my controller dies in mlb the show







MLB The Show 22 was praised for its continually improved graphics, rosters and further growth in the stadium builder mode. A key selling point for 22 was the new online co-op mode that allows players to play with their friends or be matched up with random players across the globe.

While there is limited information about The Show 23, here is what is known and what can be expected from the latest addition to The Show's franchise.

Expected release date for MLB The Show 23

While Sony San Diego is yet to announce an official release date, they are consistent with the time of the year when they usually make the announcement. Sony has always released a new version of The Show in March or April before the beginning of the MLB season.

"A little company while I work on a roster for @MLBTheShow, no release date as of yet." - State of the Franchise Sports

In the past, it was always March, but in recent years, they have leaned toward April, with the 22 version being released on April 5, 2022. The expectation is that it will be the same this year, with the projected date being April 5, 2023.

Game modes

San Diego Studio continues to expand to more platforms, including the Nintendo Switch and Xbox. There has been no word as of yet, but the final frontier for The Show series will be a release on PC. It remains to be seen if and when the PC expansion will occur.

While MLB The Show 22 made waves by releasing the online co-op mode, the franchise mode left players feeling neglected and disappointed. Although it is still a great mode, it was simply a touch-up instead of a rebuild. So be on the lookout for improvements to the franchise mode as the release date approaches.

Who will be on the cover?

Of the most anticipated moments building up to the release of a new sports video game is the announcement of the cover athlete. Much like the rest of the 2023 edition of the series, there is no word on who the cover athlete will be.

However, there is speculation that it may be Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, Julio Rodriguez or Clayton Kershaw, but the darkhorse for the cover should be Albert Pujols.

MLB The Show 22 Card Art @mlb22cardart



J-Rod has emerged as one of the most fun young players to watch in baseball right now. Could we see Julio on the front cover of MLB The Show 23?







The baseball universe was emotionally attached to Pujols' pursuit of 700 career home runs. As his career comes to an end, it feels like a romantic choice.

