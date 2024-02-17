When does MLB The Show 24 come out? Price, early access, release date, and more

Baseball fans are preparing for the release of MLB The Show 24. The game was developed by San Diego Studio and published by MLB Advanced Media and PlayStation Studios.

The game will feature slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on the cover and is set to be released on March 19. However, players will have a chance at early access on March 15.

The base game will set players back $59.99, although other editions give players stubs and packs to get them started. A step up from the base version of the game is the MVP Edition.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The MVP Edition will run players back $84.99, including 10,000 stubs, a Diamond Choice Pack, an Equipment Pack, 10 The Show Packs, Double Daily Rewards, Cover Athlete Bat Skin, and four days of early access.

MLB The Show 24's Digital Deluxe Edition is a step up from the MVP Edition. It costs $99.99 and gives players 20,000 stubs, two Diamond Choice Packs, five Gold Choice Packs, 20 The Show Packs, an Equipment Pack, Double Dailies, Cover Athlete Bat Skin, and four days early access.

Expand Tweet

The grandest edition is called the Negro Leagues Edition, which costs $124.99. It includes everything in the Digital Deluxe Edition, including a Steelbook, a New Era cap, a Barrier Breakers Diamond Choice Pack, and a Legend Diamond Choice Pack.

What features can fans get excited for when MLB The Show 24 releases?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Image via Getty)

MLB The Show 24 is bringing back a ton of fan-favorite features. One of these includes the continuation of their Storylines mode that takes a deep dive into historical players of the Negro Leagues. This year, fans can look forward to playing as Hank Aaron.

Expand Tweet

Other key features returning to this year's iteration of the game are Stadium Creator, Road to the Show, Franchise, March to October, and Diamond Dynasty.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.