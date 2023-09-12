When is the new Astros documentary releasing? Date, time and other details of PBS movie exploring 2017 cheating scandal

Arguably the most talked about story in baseball since the steroid scandal, the Houston Astros sign-stealing operation during the 2017 season remains in the minds of many. While some fans have forgiven the franchise for their wrongdoing because of their ability to win the World Series again in 2022, some have been less forgetful.

Now, the infamous sign-stealing scandal will be brought back into the public mind thanks to an upcoming documentary entitled "The Astros Edge: Triumph and Scandal in Major League Baseball". The documentary, which is produced by PBS, will appear on the award-winning docu-series Frontline on October 3.

"As baseball's pennant race heats up, PBS' Frontline program is taking a look at the Astros' sign-stealing scandal and how it's changed the game." - @AZuvanich

The episode of Frontline is set to air on October 3rd on PBS. It will also be available for streaming at pbs.org/frontline and in the PBS App. According to the series, the documentary will show "the making of one of the best teams and worst scandals in modern MLB history, the limited accountability, and how Astros baseball changed the sport."

The MLB Wild Card Playoffs are also set to begin on October 3rd, which will likely pull fans back to 2017 and Houston's infamous cheating to win their first World Series title. The documentary will likely ruffle a few feathers prior to the postseason, especially if Houston is able to secure a playoff berth.

The documentary will also heavily feature author Ben Reiter, who wrote the book Astroball. In his book, Reiter detailed how Houston was able to go from one of the worst teams in the MLB to one of the best.

A closer look at the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal

The Houston sign-stealing scandal was arguably the most controversial MLB scandal since the steroid era, resulting in the club becoming one of the most hated franchises in the league.

Houston was found to have used technology to steal signs of opposing teams during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The organization used a camera in center field to film the opposing catcher's signals and relay them to their batters by banging on a trash can.

"Aaron Judge finished runner-up to Jose Altuve for the MVP in 2017. Bryce Harper had some thoughts on that and more with the Astros' sign stealing" - @snyyankees

The controversy not only tarnished the reputation of Houston's baseball franchise, but all of the players involved, including Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Carlos Beltran.