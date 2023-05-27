During Derek Jeter Day at Yankee Stadium in September 2014, a press conference was underway with the renowned New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter.

However, amidst the conference, the mobile phone of Tara Sullivan, a sports columnist, buzzed.

"Someone's phone's ringing. 'Walt Rheinheimer,'" Jeter said with a poke-face not knowing it was Mrs. Sullivan's.

Without fourth ado, he added saying, "You want me to get it?"

The next thing the people in the room could hear was:

"Walt, she's gonna have to call you back, buddy."

That was what Jeter said to Mrs. Sullivan's caller before ending the call.

Apparently, the name Jeter read, Walt Rheinheimer, was Tara's husband. Despite MLB fans finding the entire incident humorous, Sullivan did not find it amusing for quite some time. Conversely, Walt Rheinheimer was unaware of who had responded until his wife contacted him later.

Walt Rheinheimer regretted missing opportunity to talk to Derek Jeter

Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Later, during an interview with Big League Stew, Walt Rheinheimer, the spouse of sports columnist Tara Sullivan, expressed his remorse for not being able to have a conversation with Derek Jeter, former shortstop of the New York Yankees.

"I actually couldn't hear anything," recalled Rheinheimer. I think he actually pressed the wrong button because I thought my wife had hung up on me. I knew where she was, I thought she still might have been working. I figured it was her, and that she'd call back when she could. I actually wish I could have talked to him; it would have been pretty funny."

However, Rheinheimer was impressed with the way the entire experience unfolded.

"He handled it perfectly, really," Rheinheimer said. "I was surprised he was so nonchalant. But then, that's Jeter."

Apparently, as per Rheinheimer, he was attending a party when Jeter picked up the call.

He called up his wife to inquire about whether she remembered to purchase a gift for the host. Sullivan was supposed to attend the invitation post the news conference at the Yankee Stadium.

