"My actions made the situation worse than it needed to be" - When New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez penned a handwritten letter apologizing to fans post serving a year-long suspension

Alex Rodriguez penned an emotional message to fans after serving one of the longest suspensions in MLB history.

In a handwritten letter in 2015, Rodriguez apologized for his actions, while claiming full responsibility for the wrongdoings:

"I take full responsibility for the mistakes that led to my suspension for the 2014 season. I regret that my actions made the situation worse than it needed to be. To Major League Baseball, the Yankees, the Steinbrenner family, the Players Association and you, the fans, I can only say I'm sorry."

Rodriguez added:

"I served the longest suspension in the history of the league for [performance-enhancing drug] use. The Commissioner has said the matter is over. The Players Association has said the same. The Yankees have said the next step is to play baseball. I'm ready to put this chapter behind me and play some ball."

Initially, A-Rod denied playing any part in the infamous biogenesis scandal. He later came out in 2009 to talk about using PEDs during his time with the Texas Rangers in the early 2000s. Rodriguez was handed a 211-game ban, which was later reduced to 192 games, effectively ruling him out of the entire 2014 season.

Alex Rodriguez admits he couldn't watch the New York Yankees play without him during suspension

Rodriguez's infamous ban stretched out the entire 2014 season. In his absence, the Yankees failed to make the playoffs for the second year in a row, and only for the third time in 20 years. A-Rod admitted to Sports Illustrated in 2019 that it was one of the worst times of his life:

“I was sitting there crying. It was torture. It was like being a masochist. I was broken, dead, tapping out, thinking crazy things."

Alex Rodriguez is considered a Yankees legend for his contributions to the franchise.

Alex Rodriguez was handed a suspension alongside 13 other players. He made his return to the Yankees in 2015. In his comeback season, he notched up 33 home runs, making him one of the best players in the league that year. However, a year later, he announced his retirement after nearly two decades in the MLB.

