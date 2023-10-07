When is Orioles vs Rangers game starting today? Rain delays ALDS Game 1, new start time announced

The start of Baltimore Orioles' ALDS Game 1 against the Texas Rangers has been pushed due to a rain delay. The series opener was slated for a Saturday afternoon start at Camen Yards.

There has been an update regarding the new start time for the highly-anticipated ALDS opener as the fans wait in expectation of some exhilarating baseball action between two quality teams.

Orioles dropped an update regarding the rescheduled start, with the game set to commence at approximately 2:15 p.m.

"The start of this afternoon's game will be delayed due to inclement weather. We will update with more information as it becomes available."

While the rain delay is frustrating news for the majority of baseball lovers, a section of MLB fans were happy with the delay as they were against the idea of an ALDS game scheduled on a Saturday afternoon.

"First pitch is scheduled for approximately 2:15 p.m."

Texas Rangers stand in the way of Baltimore Orioles' fairytale postseason run

The Orioles made their way into the postseason after finishing with the best record in the American League (101-61). It has been an incredible turnaround from the team that witnessed a transition phase during the last five years.

However, their postseason journey faces a stiff challenge from the Rangers, who arrive in the ALDS after sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card series. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy is in pursuit of his fourth World Championship ring and the veteran manager is all too familiar with high-stakes playoff games.

Bochy's team had to settle for a Wild Card spot after an intense battle for the American League West saw the reigning World Series champions Houston Astros topple the Rangers for the division title.

Meanwhile, the Orioles are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 after a remarkable season that made a mockery of established big spenders like the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox in the AL East.