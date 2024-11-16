"Mike Trout and I do not look alike or anything, but I like the way he plays" - When Reds IF hailed Angles star as the player he looked up to

Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt McLain is still in the early stages of his MLB career. Despite playing just one season in Cincinnati since his debut in 2023, the 25-year-old has been impressed by teammate Jonathan India's commitment to the game.

Talking to former Reds All-Star and Hall of Famer Sean Casey on his podcast "The Mayor’s Office with Sean Casey," McLain revealed looking up to Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout.

"Mike Trout, being from Orange County," he said (18:37) We do not look alike or anything but I just like the way he plays the game, like he goes at it, he's running 90s and stuff like that. Especially when I was growing up, he played the game hard and obviously, he's a Hall of Famer and he was just the guy I always watched growing up.

Later in the video, which was shot earlier this year in January, Sean Casey asked about the advice the young infielder received from teammate Jonathan India on transitioning to a different role in defense. Matt McLain drew a parallel between his senior teammate and hero Mike Trout, saying (22:11):

"He just talks to me about playing the game hard. I mean he's another guy who plays the game so hard it's fun to watch. It's like a respect thing, it's so fun to watch like he's playing through injuries and stuff like that. So just a good dude and a great teammate."

Unfortunately, Matt McLain's tryst with injuries continued as he underwent shoulder surgery in March, ruling him out for the 2024 season.

Jonathan India urges Cincinnati Reds to strengthen in the offseason

While McLain was shoutout for the season, his teammate Jonathan India vented frustration at the team's lack of wins in September as the team failed to make the postseason for a fourth consecutive season, falling under the .500 mark.

“We’re tired of losing,” India said. “It’s the same thing every year here. We just float around .500 and try to make the push but we just don’t have enough. We need to make a move. I know what it is, but I just want to say it to the media.”

The former Rookie of the Year urged the front office to strengthen the team in the offseason. Matt McLain's return to action for next season will be one of the positives new manager Terry Francona will be looking forward to.

