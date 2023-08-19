In an Interview, Colorado Rockies' player Cole Tucker expressed his uneasiness with the media coverage of his relationship with Hollywood actress Vanessa Hudgens.

The couple is not known to hold back from sharing their affection and love both online and in real life. During an MLB spring training interview in February 2021, Tucker openly acknowledged his relationship with Hudgens, stating,

"I got a girlfriend and she's cool. She's awesome, I love her."

However, he clarified that he expects everyone to respect the couple's privacy and not sensationalize everything.

"But I don't want it to be, 'Oh, Cole's dating Vanessa,'": Tucker emphasized.

He compared his situation with his fellow teammates Mitch Keller and Hayes Ke'Bryan's relationships. Tucker mentioned,

"I don't want it to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife down, or Ke'Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down."

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens' relationship

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker, who is presently playing for the Colorado Rockies, began dating in 2020. They are said to have proposed in November 2022 and celebrated with a romantic trip to Paris.

The two met while enrolled in an online meditation course during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hudgens announced their engagement in an Instagram post in February of this year. Every facet of their engagement and wedding planning takes public opinion into account, which occasionally complicates issues.

The couple is pretty vocal about showing affection on and off social media. They are currently enjoying their relationship, and according to their work schedules, they even try to manage time for memorable dates and vacations. while they are apart they Facetime each other to stay connected.