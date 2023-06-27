In February 2020, former Houston Astros player J.D. Davis opened up about his ignorance of the team's sign-stealing scandal.

During his rookie season with the Astros in 2017, Davis found himself caught up in a web of deception he was entirely oblivious to. The extent of the scandal remained hidden from him, leaving him unaware of the unethical practices occurring behind closed doors.

Davis explained how he was star-struck with the senior players and staff who appeared to operate within the boundaries of fair play. His focus was solely on improving his skills and contributing to the team's success on the field. He said:

“I was a rookie, and I was going up and down the system, and I was fighting for my life. … As a 24-year-old at the time, I was pretty star-struck at the time being around some of the veteran guys and being around the big-league clubhouse and everything.

"I had never been part of a major league clubhouse. Maybe what they did was the norm, I have no idea. I had never been in another big-league clubhouse. But looking back at the situation and the details of it, it’s terrible. It’s terrible for the game of baseball.’’

Discovering the truth three years later about the Astros' sign-stealing scandal was a profound shock for Davis. Learning that his achievements and successes were tainted by association was a devastating blow.

J.D. Davis was traded to New York Mets from Houston Astros

J.D. Davis of the New York Mets (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

J.D. Davis began his professional baseball journey when he was drafted by the Houston Astros in the third round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

Over the years, Davis honed his skills in the Astros' minor league system, showcasing his power-hitting abilities and overall potential. However, despite his talent, the Houston Astros' depth chart at the time was filled with exceptional players, and he was traded to the Mets.

Davis played in New York until August 2, 2022, before being traded to San Francisco Giants. To solidify their roster for the upcoming season, the Giants announced on January 13, 2023, that they avoided salary arbitration with Davis and reached an agreement on a lucrative one-year contract worth $4.21 million.

