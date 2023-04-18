In a 1980 interview with independent journalist Pat Jordan for Inside Sports magazine, former Los Angeles Dodgers star Steve Garvey's ex-wife, Cyndy Garvey, spoke about the realities of being married to an MLB star. When the infamous story that goes by the name "Trouble in Paradise" was published, it created an uproar.

Among a series of confessions, Cyndy made an eye-opening confession that revealed the reality of life for MLB players, where professional commitments often override personal milestones. Garvey's ex-wife recalled how Steve was once unable to attend his childbirth due to a baseball game, clearly displaying the difficulty of managing work and life for MLB players.

"Another time I had a baby while he was playing in the World Series. When they wheeled me back from the delivery room—I’m just coming out of the anesthesia—the nurse is putting on the TV. ‘I thought you’d like to watch your husband playing in the World Series,’ she says.

"I screamed at her to shut it off. Hell, he didn’t come to watch me. I could have died in childbirth, and my man wouldn’t have been there. The burden is always on the wife’s shoulders. Her man is never there," narrated Cyndy detailing the ordeals of being the wife of a baseball powerhouse.

Cyndy also mentioned how her marriage to Garvey would fail to survive due to the nature of her husband’s work. Eventually, the pair indeed parted ways.

Steve and Cyndy tied the knot in 1971. However, 12 years later, the pair separated after the former first baseman got romantically involved with his secretary Judith Ross. Steve and Cyndy share two children together, Krisha and Whitney.

Steve Garvey's eldest daughter testified about being unwilling to meet her father

In 1989, former Los Angeles Dodgers star Steve Garvey filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, Cyndy. According to Steve, he was required to visit his girls as part of the custody arrangement but was prevented from doing so due to Cyndy.

However, on September 15, 1989, Garvey's eldest daughter, Krisha, expressed her disinterest to meet her father in Superior Court for Los Angeles County when interrogated by lawyers.

Lawyer: Do you want to see your father?

Krisha: I don't want to see him.

Lawyer: Are you willing to?

Krisha: No....

Lawyer: Do you love your father (Steve Garvey)?

Krisha: No.

Lawyer: Did you ever love your father?

Krisha: When I was little.

Two weeks after her testimony, the court ruled in Steve Garvey's favor, accusing Cyndy of disobeying the court order that was in place to provide him access to Krisha and Whitney.

The former MLB star's ex-wife, Cyndy, was then placed in handcuffs and hauled away to begin serving a 130-day sentence. She was released the following day, though, and her sentence was eventually suspended.

