When is the Texas Rangers' World Series Championship parade? Date, time, planned route, and more

And just like that, the Texas Rangers have won the first World Series title in franchise history. Thanks to performances from stars such as Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Adolis Garcia, and Nathan Eovaldi, the Rangers overcame a rollercoaster regular season to claim the MLB crown.

"In the @Rangers victory, Corey Seager and Marcus Semien combined for 14 RBI, most by an infield duo in a #WorldSeries of 5 or fewer games." - @MLB

Even though the team is still celebrating their victory, the attention now shifts to the celebrations involving their fans. As per tradition, the Texas Rangers will be hosting a World Series parade and public ceremony this Friday in Arlington, Texas.

It's expected that the franchise's first World Series parade will draw thousands of spectators, so advanced planning will likely be in the best interest of those hoping to attend the festivities. Here's a closer look at everything fans will need to know regarding the event.

When and where will the Texas Rangers World Series parade be held?

For those lucky enough to attend the event in person, the World Series parade is set to begin at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, November 3rd. The event will take place near the stadiums of both the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington's entertainment district.

"Texas Rangers World Series Parade Will Be In Arlington On Friday" - @DallasTexasTV

The parade is expected to last roughly one hour and will follow along a 1.9-mile route, circling Globe Life Field. The parade will begin on Cowboys Way, turning on to AT&T Way, the Nolan Ryan Expy, E Rd to Six Flags, and finally Stadium Dr.

According to Dallas Morning News, there will be free parking outside of the parade route available for attendees. With knowledge of the parade route, fans will be able to plan ahead and find the best vantage point for viewing their team's celebration.

Fans will be able to watch the parade and celebration live on television

Fans who are unable to attend the event in person will still be able to participate in both the ceremonies and the parade. Both events will be broadcast live on Bally Sports Southwest. MLB fans should try to tune in as the ceremony may be extra special given the fact that this is the first time that the Rangers have won the World Series.