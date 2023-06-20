In 2020, Trevor Bauer took a firm stance on the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. Following the scandal's exposure, numerous MLB players, coaches, and officials voiced their demand for the franchise to face consequences for their wrongdoing.

At that time, Trevor Bauer was a member of the Cincinnati Reds, having joined the team a year prior after a successful seven-year tenure with the Cleveland Indians. Bauer had been selected as an All-Star in 2018, but his most triumphant season came in 2020 when he earned the National League Cy Young Award.

In the 2019-20 offseason, the only major headlines from the world of MLB was the Houston Astros cheating scandal. The Athletic published an article that outlined how the Astros used electronic equipment to monitor what an opposing pitcher was going to throw. Astros staff members would then relay the pitch information to their batters, giving them an unfair advantage.

Many players from the team, like Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander, and Alex Bregman, offered apologies in press conferences for having done wrong to their competitors and fans. The majority of baseball took a diplomatic approach to the situation, however Trevor Bauer was less cautious as he went on to say:

"I'm not going to let them forget the fact that they are hypocrites, they are cheaters, they've stolen from a lot of other people and the game itself," Bauer said. ""What did you expect from them? The entire time they had been super dismissive, and it's very obvious that they don't think it affected the game. They feel like they were in the right."

Trevor Bauer had previously called out the Astros for cheating

Even before the sign-stealing scandal arose, Trevor Bauer, who had been an antagonist to the Astros organisation, called them out as he suspected the team were doing something different to imrpove the spin-rates on their pitches.

"They mocked everything about everyone who said they were doing something under the table or illegal or whatever," Trevor Bauer told reporters. "Cheating is one thing -- it's not OK -- but at least if you cheat and you come out and you get caught and you're like, 'Look, I did this and it wasn't right. This is why I did it. I'm not going to do it again, I learned my lesson.'

"Whatever, you can be contrite about it, speak honestly about it, but even now, we don't even have a freakin' apology that means anything from any of them."

This was before the officials at the helm of the club came out and took effective actions against the main perpetrators and fired them.

