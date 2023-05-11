In August 2021, former Los Angeles Dodgers star Trevor Bauer's sexual assault victim, Lindsay Hill, expressed her thoughts on the difference between giving consent and being forced or manipulated into a sexual situation.

As per the lady, although her sexual contact with Bauer was fully consensual, it didn't give the former MLB star the right to physically assault her. It all goes back to June 30, 2021, when the Pasadena Police Department released news that Trevor Bauer was under investigation for an alleged assault.

As per Hill, Bauer's accuser, he had choked her to unconsciousness and sexually assaulted her during two separate encounters that year. The woman also provided graphic photos of her injuries to the court as evidence.

Since then, Bauer's lawyer has consistently maintained that the interactions with the woman were completely voluntary, pointing to text messages between their client and Hill that discussed engaging in rough sexual activity.

Nevertheless, during a court hearing in August 2021, the victim provided a compelling response:

"Rough sex doesn't mean a concussion. I did not consent to bruising all over my body and going to the hospital and having things done to me while I was unconscious."

Bauer's sexual assault accuser, who already had a temporary domestic violence restraining order, was looking for a five-year extension. However, the judge lifted the temporary restraining order against Bauer on Aug. 20, 2021, as it was determined that he did not pose an immediate safety threat to the woman.

Trevor Bauer was subjected to MLB suspension

MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred announced on Apr. 29, 2022, that Trevor Bauer would be suspended for two seasons without way.

The league took disciplinary action, as the former LA Dodgers star violated the MLB's policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. Eventually, the LA Dodgers removed Bauer from their roster on Jan. 6, 2023, and formally terminated his contract six days later.

