When is Tyler Mahle expected to return? Latest injury update as Twins star set to undergo Tommy John surgery

The Minnesota Twins' Tyler Mahle has had a tough start to 2023, and it has just gotten worse. It has been confirmed that Mahle will undergo Tommy John surgery, which will end his season prematurely, and he is expected to miss a significant portion of the 2024 campaign too.

After being placed on the 15-day injury list, he was later moved to the 60-day injury list on May 6. Recovery from Tommy John surgery typically takes between 12 to 18 months.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mahle was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds in 2022 and was expected to be a significant addition to the Twins' pitching rotation. However, he has had trouble with injuries since joining Minnesota and had to leave three games early due to injury issues out of nine starts.

Mahle's season has ended with a 1-2 record, a 3.16 ERA, and 28 strikeouts over 25.2 innings.

Who is expected to replace Tyler Mahle?

Mahle has been bothered by shoulder injuries since arriving in Minnesota, which has caused him to spend a significant amount of time on the injured list. The injury news is not ideal for the Twins, but their starting pitching is in good hands.

Joe Ryan has been impressive in the American League, putting together a Cy Young-worthy start to the season. Sonny Gray and Pablo Lopez have also been reliable for the Twins, while Bailey Ober has been impressive and is expected to replace Mahle in the rotation.

The Twins’ rotation has been reliable throughout the 2023 season

Tyler Mahle's absence will be felt by the Twins, but they have a strong rotation, and Bailey Ober now has an opportunity to make an impact. For Mahle, it is disappointing that he was unable to contribute as he expected when he joined the Twins, but he remains optimistic about his future, and the Twins' faithful will be hoping to see him back on the mound soon.

Poll : 0 votes