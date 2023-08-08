When will Kevin Brown return to the booth? MLB insider reveals possible date for broadcaster's revival

The absence of Kevin Brown from the Baltimore Orioles' announcing team has left fans feeling uneasy. After a prolonged break since the end of the previous month, there is finally news that the announcer is set to return to the broadcasting booth.

Kevin Brown has been absent from the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network's (MASN) coverage for a minimum of eight games, a hiatus that began after the series against the Philadelphia Phillies from July 24th to 26th. Brown, the play-by-play commentator who has been part of MASN since 2019, holds a crucial role in calling games for the team during their record-breaking season.

However, he was allegedly asked to be removed from the broadcast team by the ownership because of certain factual comments he made about the side during their series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the game against the Rays, Brown was heard on-air saying:

“The Orioles have won more games against them this season than the last two combined."

This was thought to be sounding too critical of the team after their solid season so far. As per the owners, it made the team with 29th ranked payroll in the MLB, look cheap. Honestly Brown was just trying to make an assessment of whatever was given to him in his game notes.

"The Orioles have won three of the first five games at The Trop this season after winning three of the 21 games played in St. Petersburg from 2020-22," the notes read.

When is Kevin Brown expected to be back?

As per MLB Insider Britt Ghiroli, the announcer is supposed to be back in action calling the game against the Seattle Mariners on the 11th of August. He is supposed to take back the lead role in the announcing booth.

The Athletic @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/4757354/2023/0… Kevin Brown is expected to return to the broadcast booth on Aug. 11, sources with knowledge tell @Britt_Ghiroli.

Kevin Brown has been with MASN for the last four years. He also calls college football games for ESPN and did a Statcast broadcast of the Home Run Derby last month on ESPN 2. He has been O's lead play-by-play commentator since 2022.