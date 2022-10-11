When Will Matt Carpenter Return? Injury Update on Yankees' Third Baseman

Third baseman Matt Carpenter has played a key leadership role for the New York Yankees this year. Carpenter is a veteran who came to the Yankees from the St. Louis Cardinals in May of this year.

On June 13th, Carpenter registered 7 RBIs for his new team as the Yankees steamrolled the Chicago Cubs. It seemed as though Carpenter was more than at home in a pinstripe uniform.

Carpenter began his career in St. Louis after being drafted by the Cards in 2009. He played there for a decade and was part of the squad that won the World Series in 2011.

In his career in St. Louis, Carpenter was a three-time All-Star and won the World Series with the Cards in 2011. Over his 10-year career there, he hit 155 home runs and 576 RBIs.

Chris DeMarsico @chrisdemarsico6 This injury better not be the end of Matt Carpenter as a Yankee. We need more bombs This injury better not be the end of Matt Carpenter as a Yankee. We need more bombs https://t.co/rvu3fKZunu

Carpenter has been out of the Yankees lineup since early August. He left the game against the Seattle Mariners after fouling the ball off of his foot.

Carpenter expected to be back in mid-September. He told the Bleacher Report, "I don't want to say a number because I just don't know, but I'm holding out hope that it'll be a situation where I could come back in the middle of September and can contribute towards a stretch run,"

With the New York Yankees poised to take the field against the Cleveland Guardians, Carpenter is still on the sidelines. However, he does indeed look to be on the mend. A video emerged on Twitter of Carpenter in the batting cage for the Yankees against the Red Sox on September 30th.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also seems hopeful that veteran Matt Carpenter will return soon. Before the Yankees' final series of the season against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Boone stated that Carpenter could return any day.

Max Goodman @MaxTGoodman Matt Carpenter is “doing really well” and “in play” to return for the final regular season series in Texas, per Aaron Boone.



Another option would be for him to use that series to get live at-bats in Somerset (at an alternate site the Yankees are setting up) in prep for the ALDS. Matt Carpenter is “doing really well” and “in play” to return for the final regular season series in Texas, per Aaron Boone.Another option would be for him to use that series to get live at-bats in Somerset (at an alternate site the Yankees are setting up) in prep for the ALDS.

The return of Matt Carpenter will likely be in the postseason

Matt Carpenter did not end up playing in the series. However, that has led many to believe that the Yankees are saving him for the postseason. The young, brimming Yankees will benefit from having an experienced world champion like Carpenter in their dugout.

