Retired MLB legend Alex Rodriguez caused a storm in 2007 during Game 4 of the World Series when he announced that he was opting out of the final three seasons of his contract with the Yankees, upsetting numerous fans in the process.

Scott Boras, his agent then, made the announcement on the Yankees superstar's behalf. Boras mentioned that Rodriquez was unsure whether his former Yankees teammates Mariano Rivera, Jorge Posada, and Andy Pettitte would return to the fold, and cited that as the catalyst behind the decision.

The Yankees management was not pleased with Rodriguez or Boras' admission, with owner George Steinbrenner's son, Hank Steinbrenner, criticizing his decision.

"We wanted him to stay a Yankee. We wanted to let him know how much we wanted him. The bottom line is . . . do we really want anybody that really doesn't want to be a Yankee? How the heck can you do that? Compare him with [Derek] Jeter. Jeter, since he was a little kid, all he ever wanted to do was play shortstop for the Yankees. That's what we want," Hank Steinbrenner was quoted saying.

The New York Yankees owners reiterated that they would not attempt to re-sign somebody who didn't want to play for the Yankees.

"No chance," Hank Steinbrenner said. "Not if it's made official."

Boras came out shortly afterward and offered a lengthy apology for the unwanted distraction during a pivotal moment of the season, taking full responsibility for his actions while conceding that he could have handled the situation much better.

"I apologize to the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies and their players, Major League Baseball and its players, and baseball fans everywhere for that interference," he said in a statement. "The teams and players involved deserved to be the focus of the evening and honored with the utmost respect. The unfortunate result was not my intent, but is solely my fault. I could have handled this situation better, and for that I am truly sorry."

2017 was a magical season for Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez became the first player in major league history to have at least 35 home runs, 100 runs, and 100 RBIs in 10 consecutive seasons in 2007.

He led the AL in home runs (54), RBIs (156), slugging percentage (.645), OPS (1.067), total bases (376), and times on base (299). He led MLB in homers and won his third Babe Ruth Home Run Award in the process.

New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez fielding during a regular season interleague game against the New York Mets played at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. Mets defeated the Yankees 2 - 0 on June 15, 2007.

Rodriguez was named American League MVP for the third time in his career after a standout season in 2007. He also got the Silver Slugger Award and the Hank Aaron Award that year. Rodriguez was also named to that year's MLB All-Star squad.

