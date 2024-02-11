Where can I watch college baseball games? TV channels & live streaming options explored ahead of NCAA Division 1 opener

The beginning of the NCAA baseball season is nearly here, so many fans may be wondering how to watch college baseball games. They are exciting and fun, and they give a peek at the next generation of MLB stars. At one point, many of the game's best and brightest were in college. Additionally, there may just be college teams that people root for and want to watch.

Last season's epic conclusion saw LSU and Florida battle it out for the college baseball championship. LSU edged them out in three games, and their title defense begins on Friday. Everyone else's redemption begins on February 16. Here's how to watch.

Where can I watch college baseball live?

ESPN is one of the biggest providers of live sports in the entire world, and that is especially true of college baseball games. Nowhere can you find more games. They have a wealth of channels available in their subcategories for college baseball:

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPNU

SEC Network

ACC Network

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Longhorn Network

ESPN3

ESPN+

SEC Network+

ACCNX

All of these channels will have NCAA Division I baseball games pretty frequently beginning on February 16, which is when most teams start their seasons. Last year saw future studs Paul Skenes, of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Dylan Crews, of the Washington Nationals.

How can I watch college baseball games live?

In the past, Alex Bregman, Andrew Benintendi, Dansby Swanson, DJ LeMahieu, Walker Buehler and so many others have starred in college baseball. Which ones will be next? Find out by watching college baseball games live this season.

Can I watch college baseball without ESPN+?

Yes, you can watch college baseball games without ESPN+. The service does frequently have NCAA games on it and it's a great resource for the season, but it's not the only option.

Live channels like ESPN, ACC Network, ESPNU and more have games as well and those don't require the ESPN+ subscription. FuboTV is another option as it is a live television surrogate. It does cost a lot per month, but it has more than just college baseball games to make it worth your while.

