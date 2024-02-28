Where can I watch LA Dodgers vs Texas Rangers? Live stream & TV listings explored ahead of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's debut

The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking on the Texas Rangers today. Ordinarily, this would be a game that only fans of the two teams would care to watch, but this game in particular has something special: Yoshinobu Yamamoto. For the first time since signing his $325 million contract, he's slated to pitch in live game action and against opposition.

Thus far, he has only been in training with the Dodgers, so he will face other hitters for the first time. Yoshinobu Yamamoto was one of the most highly-touted free agents this year, and it's his first action against the Rangers. Here's how you can catch the action.

Where can I watch Dodgers vs Rangers?

TV Channel for Dodgers Rangers spring game

There is just one television channel where you can watch the Dodgers take on the Rangers and see Yoshinobu Yamamoto play his first real game with the team and that's the Dodgers' local channel: Spectrum SportsNet LA.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is slated to pitch in spring today

The Rangers, the defending World Series champions, are in the midst of some TV issues with Bally Sports and Diamond Sports, so the Dodgers' television network will be the only one with the broadcast. Unfortunately, that is an in-market channel, which means those outside the LA area won't have access.

Streaming options for Dodgers Rangers game

There is, however, one other alternative. FuboTV is the sole streaming service that will have the game accessible. This is a live television surrogate that offers subscribers a chance to see what would otherwise be on a cable package.

Sadly, this can be a fairly expensive. It costs $74.99 a month, which can be a high price to pay for just one Spring Training game. However, if you've never used the service before, there is a week-long free trial.

That would give you access to this game and some others across the span of the week that you use it. You'd be able to see more than just one Dodgers game that way.

