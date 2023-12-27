"Where else are you gonna go to get some offensive power?" - MLB analyst makes a case for Blue Jays' potential deal for Cody Bellinger

Former Chicago Cubs star Cody Bellinger is currently the highest-valued position player in the MLB market, and an insider believes that the Toronto Blue Jays will make a strong push for him in the coming days. The former NL MVP had an impressive season with the Cubs, showing flashes of his previous self, and is expected to attract a huge contract as a free agent this winter. The Toronto side reportedly went big on Shohei Ohtani but having missed out on him, Bellinger is the next best option available for them.

Cody Bellinger was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2013 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2017, winning the Rookie of the Year award after an amazing season. He went on to establish himself as one of the central players in the team, winning the NL MVP award in 2019 and helping them win the World Series title in 2020. After a drastic dip in form over the next two years, he was non-tendered by the Dodgers and signed by the Cubs on a one-year contract.

Bellinger then revived his career in Chicago as he had an impressive season in 2023 and entered free agency after declining the option to extend his contract. His proven hitting abilities, coupled with his defensive versatility, make him an attractive entity for any team in the country.

However, MLB Network analysts have predicted that while the Cubs will certainly try to re-sign him, Bellinger is the only answer for the Blue Jays to better their roster for the next season.

"Where else are you gonna go to get some offensive power?" an analyst said (via MLB Network).

Can the Chicago Cubs re-sign Cody Bellinger?

After a couple of disappointing seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cody Bellinger was given a "prove yourself" type of deal ahead of the 2023 MLB season by the Chicago Cubs. It was a one-year, $17.5 million contract and the slugger did prove himself with an amazing season.

However, now that he has entered free agency, the likes of the Toronto Blue Jays may be willing to offer stiff competition for his signature. There is no doubt that the Cubs want him back, but he will undoubtedly be looking for a big, long-term contract to secure his future in the MLB.

