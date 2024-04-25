"Where my foot hit and where I got tagged were two totally different spots” - Angels’ Jo Adell upset after debated review leads to loss

An controversial call ruined what could have been a game-changing steal by Los Angeles Angels’ outfielder Jo Adell on Wednesday night against the Baltimore Orioles. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth and the tying run within reach, Adell took a risky run for second base on a pitch by Orioles reliever Craig Kimbrel, known for his deliberate delivery. After that, there was a moment of shock.

Second base umpire Nic Lentz called Adell out even though it seemed his foot was touching the edge of second base before the tag. The Angels challenged the call, causing a long pause that raised hopes for a reversal. However, the impire reveiwing the replay in MLB’s headquarters ultimately ruled that the call "stands," leaving Adell and fans upset.

After the game, Adell expressed his frustration, stating,

"We’re all looking at the picture, we’re watching the video [...] Where my foot hit and where I got tagged were two totally different spots."

Adell’s thoughts were shared by Angels manager Ron Washington and star player Mike Trout, who both expressed their belief that Adell was safe.

The LA Angels were underway to a remarkable comeback against the Baltimore Orioles.

The controversy overshadowed what could have been a remarkable comeback for the Angels. Trailing 6-0 midway through the game, they fought back hard, narrowing the deficit to just two runs by the ninth inning. Adell’s effort to steal a base was their last chance to save the game against the Baltimore Orioles, but fate had other ideas.

Despite what seemed like it could be a heroic comeback, Jo Adell’s controversial out call became a missed opportunity for the Los Angeles Angels.

This unfortunate turn of events adds to the Los Angeles Angels’ recent struggles, as they suffered their sixth loss in seven games. However, amidst the disappointment, there’s a glimmer of hope. Adell’s performance, despite the outcome, showcases his determination as a key player for the team.

The Los Angeles Angels must channel their frustration into motivation. With Adell making changes in his approach, they have the resilience to overcome setbacks and emerge stronger in the games to come.

