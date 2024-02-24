"Where Spencer I just see Judgy twice" - Spencer Jones' appearance draws Aaron Judge comparison from Yankees fans

The New York Yankees are on the field again. Spring Training has finally arrived, and the exciting 2024 MLB season will soon be upon us. Players are returning to work after a long winter break, and the Yankees are one of the teams to watch out for.

After pulling off some excellent off-season trade deals, the Yanks are ready to embrace the upcoming season. With all the excitement, a picture of Spencer Jones and Aaron Judge at practice surfaced online on X, formerly Twitter.

"Talkin' Yanks" posted the image captioned, "Spencer Jones makes Aaron Judge look... normal sized?" Yankees fans couldn't help but react to the post by comparing the size of both players.

Looking at their similarity and size, one fan said that both players looked like Judge:

"Where Spencer I just see Judgy twice," wrote one fan.

Fans were excited to see Judge and Jones on the field, while some even predicted the rookie to be a future star of the team:

"Certainly looks the part. Would be exciting to see him make his way onto the 40 man at some point. Do not trade this player," wrote one fan.

The comments continued pouring in as they offered their support to Jones and his bright future with the franchise:

Yankees expectations stay high for Spencer Jones

Spencer Jones is one of the top prospects for the Yankees. The 22-year-old was a first-round draft pick out of Vanderbilt University. The Yanks and their fans have high expectations for Spencer as he is expected to be one of the top players this season.

The outfielder certainly has power and will help the Bronx Bombers at the plate. Spencer is predicted to be one of those powerful hitters on the team. He was selected in the 2022 MLB draft on a one-year, $2.88 million contract.

He is coming off a strong performance with the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades at the minor league. Jones slashed .268/.337/.450 with 56 RBIs and 13 home runs in 100 games. The 6-foot-6 player recorded a 32.3 percent strikeout rate.

Defensively, he could be a great addition to the outfield, however, his most significant contribution is expected to be from the plate.

