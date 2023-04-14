Where does Tampa Bay Rays' payroll rank among MLB teams? Finances explored amid historic run

The Tampa Bay Rays are off to a phenomenal start to the 2023 MLB season, going undefeated after 13 games, the best in the league and tied with the best record in modern baseball history.

Despite their impressive performance, the Rays have one of the lowest payrolls in the league. In 2023, the team's total payroll is $74,537,681, with Zach Eflin being the highest-paid player at $11 million.

In comparison, the New York Mets have a whopping $344 million payroll. The Rays' payroll is $85 million less than the league average of $159.7 million and $270.1 million less than the Mets, who have the most expensive payroll in the league.

The Rays' payroll ranks 28th in the league out of 30 teams. They are among only nine teams with a payroll less than $100 million and just four teams with a payroll below $80 million. Despite their lower payroll, the Rays have been able to assemble a competitive team that has beaten much more expensive teams.

2023 MLB Payroll Rankings

RANK TEAM PAYROLL 1. New York Mets $344.6 Million 2. New York Yankees $278.4 Million 3. San Diego Padres $245.7 Million 4. Philadelphia Phillies $243.4 Million 5. Los Angeles Dodgers $224.9 Million 6. Los Angeles Angles $211.5 Million 7. Toronto Blue Jays $210.3 Million 8. Atlanta Braves $201.8 Million 9. Texas Rangers $196.8 Million 10. Houston Astros $190.4 Million 11. Chicago White Sox $183.1 Million 12. San Francisco Giants $182.6 Million 13. Chicago Cubs $182.3 Million 14. Colorado Rockies $177.2 Million 15. Boston Red Sox $176.8 Million 16. St. Louis Cardinals $160.8 Million 17. Minnesota Twins $153.9 Millions 18. Seattle Mariners $138.5 Million 19. Detroit Tigers $122 Million 20. Milwaukee Brewers $118 Million 21. Arizona Diamondbacks $114.8 Million 22. Miami Marlins $95.6 Million 23. Washington Nationals $93.6 Million 24. Kansas City Royals $92.5 Million 25. Cleveland Guardians $90 Million 26. Cincinnati Reds $87.6 Million 27. Pittsburgh Pirates $74.6 Million 28. Tampa Bay Rays $74.5 Million 29. Baltimore Orioles $64.9 Million 30. Oakland Athletics $58.2 Million

Critics may point out that the teams the Rays have beaten to start their season all have losing records.

However, it's essential to note that the Rays have won all but two of their games by four or more runs and have outscored their opponents 101-30. Moreover, the Rays have set a team record for their longest winning streak with their current 13-game winning streak.

The Rays' success highlights that a team can achieve on-field success without a massive payroll. Tampa has a strong pitching rotation and an effective offense that has led them to an undefeated start.

It's a testament to the Rays' management that they have been able to put together a competitive team while keeping their payroll low.

It's worth noting that the Rays' payroll has been low for years, but they have still been able to find success in the league. In 2020, the team went to the World Series, where they were beaten by the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team with a $216 million payroll.

The Rays' success shows that a lower payroll does not necessarily mean a weaker team. With their impressive start to the season, they're proving that they can compete with the best teams in the MLB.

