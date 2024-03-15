Where to watch LSU vs. Mississippi State? Live Stream, TV listings & more 

This weekend, the LSU Tigers will travel east to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The three-game fixture is set to open up conference play for the NCAA D1 baseball season.

Both members of the D1's South Eastern Conference (SEC), LSU came second in the conference last season, boasting a 19-10 record. Meanwhile, Mississippi State failed to do as well, with their 9-21 record relegating them to sixth place out of seven teams.

"The Tigers begin conference play at Mississippi St. Friday night" - LSU Baseball

For LSU, the upcoming season will present additional challenges brought on by losing some of their top performers. Paul Skenes, who went 13-2 with a 1.69 ERA last year, was selected by the Pirates with their first overall selection, and outfielder Dylan Crews went second, picked by the Washington Nationals.

The three games between the teams are scheduled to have the following start times:

Friday, March 15, 6 pm CT

Saturday, March 16, 4 pm CT

Sunday, March 17, 1 pm CT

The action will take place at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, Mississippi, where Mississippi State plays their home games. If you are not fortunate enough to have booked one of the field's 7,200 seats for yourself, alternative viewing options exist.

All three games will be carried by the SEC Network, which operates as a college baseball-oriented subsidiary of ESPN. Both the Friday and Saturday games will be available on SEC+, which streams on the ESPN app for SEC subscribers. For Sunday's contest, the game can be viewed on SEC Network's regular feed.

At a cost of $51 per month, SEC Network is not cheap. However, over 70 million individuals who have signed up can avail of various news, lifestyle, and other sports programming through the platform.

Mississippi State vs LSU series set to showcase MLB stars of tomorrow

Just because Skenes and Crews have moved on to their respective MLB organizations, that does not mean that LSU does not have some serious firepower in their ranks. Number 7 overall prospect Tommy White hit .374/.432/.725 with 24 home runs and 105 RBIs last season, while starting ace Luke Holman struck out 87 batters in 81 innings last year. Both are expected to go very quickly in this summer's draft.

For Mississippi State, their own field of talent like Hunter Hines and Dakota Jordan are sure to make this game fun. Now that you know where to catch the action, there is no excuse for missing it.

