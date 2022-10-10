Where Will Trea Turner be in 2023? Contract Extension Details With Dodgers

Trea Turner had one of the best seasons of his career this season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, one of the most reliable hitters in the MLB is eyeing a big-time extension with his team.

2022 was a huge season for Trea Turner. Turner hit a career-high 100 RBIs. Solidifying his role as one of the best leadoff men in the MLB, Turner had a 26-game hitting streak in May, the longest in the MLB this season.

"Trea Turner is the first player in MLB history to (in one season) play shortstop in 110 regular season games won by his team." - @ Codify

Turner began his career with the Washington Nationals in 2015, at the age of 22. He finished 2016 second in Rookie of the Year voting after posting a .342 batting average with the team that season.

Turner came to the Dodgers at the 2021 trade deadline. Entering the 2022 season, Turner penned a 1-year deal with the Dodgers worth around $21 million. After such a dominant performance in 2022, Turner will be eyeing a big extension if he wants to stay in LA.

Trea Turner expressed interest in resigning with the Dodgers during the 2021 season. However, it was clear that he did not want to breach specifics during the season, preferring to focus on his production. Turner finished the season with a batting average of .298. He also led the league with 698 plate appearances.

However, nothing is yet for certain. According to DodgersWay, Turner expressed interest in playing for an East Coast team so he can spend the spring in his home state of Florida. According to sources, "everything" is in play as we inch closer to November, when Turner will be free to go wherever he pleases.

"The Giants are expected to pursue Aaron Judge and Trea Turner in free agency, per @BNightengale" - @ B/R Walk Off

Already, a number of teams, most notably the San Francisco Giants, have expressed interest. The Giants are an aging team that would be salivating at the idea of having a dynamic hitter like Turner at the top of their order.

So will Trea Turner resign?

There are a lot of factors at play for the Dodgers, especially as they are tied up in paying big contracts to Clayton Kershaw and Freddie Freeman, among others. However, Turner has made it clear that he is of great value to his team. Perhaps this postseason could be the deciding factor.

