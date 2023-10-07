Which All-Stars have won the Cy Young Award? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 7

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 188th puzzle on Saturday, Oct. 7. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, players can have an immaculate score every day.

Today, one grid requires fans to guess which player has earned All-Star honors and won the Cy Young award. Interestingly, there are 81 different players to choose from.

Sandy Alcantara is one of the more recent players to tick both categories.

Alcantara won the NL Cy Young Award in 2022 while playing for the Miami Marlins. He also earned All-Star honors that year.

Alcantara made his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals on September 3, 2017. The following year, he joined the Marlins and has spent five seasons with the Miami outfit so far.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 7: Other All-Stars who have won the Cy Young Award

Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw has won three NL Cy Young Awards. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher claimed the title in 2011, 2013, and 2014 and also earned All-Star honors in three of those seasons.

Kershaw has earned 10 All-Star honors in total. He also helped the Dodgers win the World Series title in 2020.

Corbin Burnes

Burnes won the NL Cy Young Award in 2021. The Milwaukee Brewers pitcher also earned All-Star honors that year.

Burns has earned three All-Star honors in his career so far. The pitcher was the NL Strikeout leader in 2022. He made his debut for the Brewers in 2018 and has played six years with the Milwaukee franchise.

Fans can choose any of the above players to complete the slot on the first row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.