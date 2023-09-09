Which All Stars have won a Gold Glove? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 9

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid posts a new, dynamic puzzle that aims to test the extent of baseball fan's knowledge of their sport.

The Immaculate Grid follows a relatively simple concept. The 3 x 3 array comes with six clues, three on the x-axis, and three on the y-axis. In order to successfully complete the Grid, users must take into account the clues to populate the nine spaces with names of relevant MLB stars,

On September 9, Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have garnered All-Star nods as well as Gold Gloves in a season. Let's take a look at some of the top names.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Immaculate Grid 160. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

All-Stars who have also won Gold Gloves | MLB Immaculate Grid September 9

Ichiro Suzuki is regarded as the most successful Japanese player ever to have taken to an MLB field. In 2001, Ichiro posted one of the most incredible rookie campaigns ever seen. He led MLB in hits, steals, and batting average, posting a slashline of .350/.381/.457 as his Seattle Mariners tied the AL wins record with 116 victories. Although he went on to win numerous more accolades, 2001 saw the 27-year old win the MVP, Rookie of the Year, as well as an All-Star starting spot and a Gold Glove for his play in the outfield.

Expand Tweet

"Looking fresh in his 2001 Mariners uniform, Ichiro fires one down the pipe!" - Seattle Mariners

Current St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado has won ten straight Gold Gloves, Regarded as one of the best tenders of the hot corner in baseball, Arenado has also put up seven All-Star appearances as well. In 2015, his 42 home runs and 130 RBIs for the Colorado Rockies led the league in both categories, as did his 41 home runs and 133 in the following season.

Yadier Molina won eight Gold Gloves during his 19 seasons serving as a backstop for the St. Louis Cardinals. The Puerto Rican holds the all-time record for putouts as a catcher, and picked off a whopping 41% of runners attempting to steal during his career. A natural leader, Molina's name has often been brought up as a possible option for future Cardinals manager.

Expand Tweet

"#OTD 2012 - Yadier Molina collects his 1,000th career hit, an infield single, in the second inning of the Cardinals' 5-1 victory against the New York Mets at Busch Stadium." - Augie Nash

2009 Cy Young Award winner Zack Greinke is regarded as one of the league's best fielding pitchers. A six-time All-Star, Greinke won six straight Gold Gloves between 2014 and 2019. A first round Kansas City Royals draft pick in 2002, many expect the 39-year old Greinke to retire after his victory lap season with his old team terminates at the end of the month.