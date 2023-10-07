Which All-Stars have won the Silver Slugger Award? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 7

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become the talk of the town in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for mistakes.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score daily.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One grid on the Oct. 7 edition of the game requires fans to guess which player has earned All-Star honors and won the Silver Slugger Award. Interestingly, there are 320 players who qualify.

One of the more common names, who ticks both categories , is Ronald Acuna Jr.

Acuna won the Silver Slugger Award in 2019 and also earned All-Star honors that year. He has two Silver Slugger awards and four All-Star honors in his six seasons with the Braves.

In 2018, Acuna won the NL Rookie of the Year Award. He has also led the NL in stolen bases twice.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 7: Other All-Stars who have won the Silver Slugger Award

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 7

Jose Altuve

Altuve has won six Silver Slugger Awards (2014–2018 and 2022) with the Houston Astros and earned All-Star honors in all those seasons.

Interestingly, Altuve has a total of eight All-Star honors. He has also won two World Series titles with Houston.

Yordan Alvarez

Alvarez won the Silver Slugger Award while playing for the Houston Astros in 2022. He also earned All-Star honors that season.

Alvarez earned his second All-Star honor in 2023. He was an important member of the Astros side that won the World Series last year.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to fill in the slot on the second row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.