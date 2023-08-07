Which Angels pitchers have 300+ saves in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 7

The Los Angeles Angels fans were intrigued by Aug. 7's MLB Immaculate Grid as the daily puzzle game enquired about the Angels pitchers with 300+ career saves.

Angels fans will have fond memories of Troy Percival, who spent the majority of his 14-year-long MLB career with the California/Anaheim Angels (now Los Angeles Angels).

Percival made his debut for the California Angels in 1995, but managed just three saves in his debut season. However, his career saw a meteoric rise in the following seasons as he became a designated closer for the franchise.

He managed 316 saves during his 10-year stint with the Angels, saving his career-best performance for the 2002 season when the Angels clinched the World Series. Percival retired with 358 career saves to his name, making him one of the elite pitchers to represent the club.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 7: Other Los Angeles Angels player with 300+ career saves

Francisco Rodríguez: The former Venezuelan baseball player is another pitcher who made his name with the Angels during a distinct career at the top level.

A shoulder injury during his minor league career saw Rodríguez switch to relief pitching in 2002. He made his debut for the Angels that year, making him the youngest pitcher in the division at that time.

The six-time All-Star endured a slow start to his career but there was no stopping the Venezuelan after 2004. Rodríguez registered 40+ saves in a season for four consecutive years, setting the record for most saves in an MLB season in 2008.

Although he went to play for a whole host of teams after leaving the Angels in 2008, Rodríguez never hit the same heights in his career. He finished with 437 career saves after retiring in 2017.

Huston Street: The former pitcher was drafted in the first round in 2004 by the Oakland Athletics after impressing in college baseball. He won the AL Rookie of the Year award in his debut season in 2005.

Street signed for the Angels in 2014 and registered his second-best season in the MLB after racking up 40 saves in 2015. He called time on his career in 2017, finishing with 324 career saves.

Fernando Rodney: Although the MLB pitcher represented the Angels for two seasons from 2010 to 2011, Fernando Rodney's best performance from the mound came elsewhere. The 2019 World Series champion racked up 327 career saves.