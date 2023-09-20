Which Angels players have a .300+ AVG career batting average? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 20

The Los Angeles Angels are featured on today's MLB Immaculate Grid. They happen to cross over with a unique square: a .300 career average. Over their lengthy history, they haven't had all that many players achieve this illustrious feat.

Vladimir Guerrero was an elite hitter (not to be confused with the Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who is also an elite hitter) and he played for the Angels. He had a career average of .318 and he was in LA from 2004-2009.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 20: Which Angels players have a .300+ AVG career batting average?

Unfortunately, there are only 32 possible answers, but what makes it difficult to answer this particular prompt is that there's no minimum plate appearances required. An Angels pitcher could have gone 1-3 in his only hitting appearance and he can still qualify.

Mike Trout has a career .300 average with the Angels

Of the qualified answers, only five of them had at least 2,000 plate appearances. That includes Guerrero, and Mike Trout. The slugger is an active member of the .300 average club (just barely at .301) and has never played anywhere else since debuting with the Angels in 2012. He was the most popular answer, with 57% of people writing him in.

The other three are:

Rod Carew (.328 career average)

Ralph Garr (.306 career average)

Lyman Bostock (.311 career average)

Be sure to check out our coverage of the MLB Immaculate Grid. This article, and others like it, can be used to correctly answer each question on the grid every single day.