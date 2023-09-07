Which Angels players have 40+ saves in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 7

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 158th puzzle on Thursday, Sept. 7. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there is no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, players can try to achieve an immaculate score every day.

Today, one grid requires fans to guess which Los Angeles Angels player has recorded more than 40 saves in a season. Interestingly, there have been four players who have achieved the feat while playing for the team.

Francisco Rodriguez is one of those players who ticks both categories.

Rodriguez racked up an MLB record of 62 saves in a season while playing for the Angels in 2008. He also recorded 48 saves in 2009, 47 saves in 2006 and 45 saves in 2005, while playing for the Los Angeles franchise

Rodriguez earned six All-Star honors during his career. He also won the World Series with the Angels in 2002. The pitcher finished his career with 437 saves, fourth-most of all-time in the league.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 7: Other Angels players who have 40+ saves in a season

Brian Fuentes

Fuentes recorded 48 saves while playing for the Los Angeles Angels in 2009. He was also the AL Saves leader that season.

Fuentes played 12 seasons in the MLB from 2001 to 2012. He earned four All-Star honors along the way.

Bryan Harvey

Harvey racked up 46 saves while playing for the Angels in 1991. He was the AL Saves leader and won the AL Rolaids Relief Man Award that year.

Harvey played nine seasons in the MLB from 1987 to 1995. He earned two All-Star honors.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the first row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.